iOS 16 beta 4 speed test (Video)

Apple released iOS 16 beta 4 last week, we have already seen some videos of the software in action and now we have a speed test.

The video below from iAppleBytes tests the new iOS 16 beta 4 on a range of iPhones, this includes the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 14. The software is tested side by side with the current version of Apple’s iOS, iOS 15.6.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 13 is up first, the device running the current iOS 15.6 was the first of the two to boot up. There do not appear to be any speed improvements in the app.

In the second test with the iPhone 12, the device running iOS 15.6 also booted up first, there were no speed improvements in the range of apps.

With the iPhone 11, the handset to boot up first was the device running iOS 15.6, there were no major differences in the app speeds.

The iPhone XR running iOS 15.6 was also the first of the two handsets to boot up, there did not appear to be any difference in the app speeds.

In the final test with the iPhone 8, the device running iOS 15.6 also booted up first, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the range of apps tested.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 16 beta 4 software does not bring any major speed improvements to the iPhone, this may change by the time the final version is released. We are expecting iOS 16 to land sometime in September along with the new iPhone 14 range.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

