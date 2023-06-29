iOS 16.6 public beta 4 released

Apple recently released iOS 16.6 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 to developers and now they have also released iOS 16.6 public beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 Public Beta 4 for the iPad.

These new public betas come two weeks after the previous public betas, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out, you can find out more details about this over at Apple’s website at the link below.

As this is the fourth geta in the series, it should not be too long before the new iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software updates are released, we are expecting this to happen sometime in July, as soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

The new iOS 16.6 public beta 4 and ipadOS 16.6 beta 4 are now available to download, the developed betas of these software are also available, you can find out some more information at the link below.

Apple is also testing iOS 17 at the moment, the second beta of this software was released to developers recently, and the final version of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 is expected to land in September along with the new iPhone 15. We are expecting four versions of the iPhone this year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Source Apple



