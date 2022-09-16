iOS 16.1 public beta 1 released

Lots of new software releases from Apple this week, the latest one is the iOS 16.1 Public Beta 1, which follows on from the recent release of the first developer beta of iOS 16.1.

We also had iOS 16 and watchOS 9 which were released to everyone this week, these new betas bring some of the features that were supposed to be released in the iOS 16 software update. Some of these features were delayed for the launch and the will now come with iOS 16.1 when it is released.

The iOS 16.1 Public Beta 1 is basically the same software as the new developer beta, some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone include the battery percentage for all supported devices, this includes handsets like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and more.

There is also the new Live Activities feature for iPhone Lock Screen, this is a cool new feature for the iPhone that will share live information with you, things like sports and also the status of things like an Uber you have ordered, and more.

Another thing that is coming in iOS 16.1 is the ability to delete the Wallet App from your iPhone, you will be able to fully remove it after this update.

As this is only the first beta in the series, it will be a while before we get to see the final version of iOS 16.1, we are expecting this to land sometime in October. If you want to try out this new public beta you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

