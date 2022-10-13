iOS 16.0.3 battery life test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 16.0.3 software update for the iPhone, the update fixed a range of bugs on the iPhone, many of which were specific to the new iPhone 14 models.

Now we get to find out if this software update brings any battery life improvements to the iPhone over the previous version.

The video below from iApplebytes tests out the battery life of this new update on the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone SE2, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. Let’s find out if there are any improvements.

As we can see from the video there are no major improvements in battery life in this software update over the previous one.

Apple is currently working on iOS 16.1 which will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this update is expected before the end of the month. It is not clear as yet on whether the new iOS 16.1 software update will bring any battery life improvements to the iPhone.

The new iOS 16.0.3 is now available to download and as it has a range of bug fixes it is recommended that you install it on your device. You can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update and then selecting download and install.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals