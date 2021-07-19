iOS 15 beta 3 follow up,more features revealed (Video)

Apple released iOS 15 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 beta 3 for the iPad last week, they also just released their iOS 15 public beta 2 software for public beta testers.

We saw a number of videos of the new iOS 15 beta 3 software last week and now we have another one with gives us a further look at the new beta and it range of features.

There are lots of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates.

This will include an updated Home Screen with permanent widgets on the iPad and also the App Library, these features are currently available on the iPhone.

The update comes with a new Focus Mode that is designed to cut down on notifications and help you focus more. Many of the existing apps like Safari, Maps and more are getting updated.

Plus there is Apple’s new SharePlay feature, this is designed to let you listen to music and watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime.

We are expecting the iOS 15 software update to be released some time in September along with the iPhone 13 range. The Apple Watch Series 7 and watchOS 8 are also expected to land at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals