iOS 15.3 battery life test

Apple recently released iOS 15.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 for the iPad, we have already seen a number of videos of the software.

We recently saw a speed test of iOS 15.3 and now we have a battery life test for the OS, the tests are run on a range of devices.

The devices include the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S, the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE 2, lets’s find out if there are any battery life improvements in this new release.

As we can see from the video there are new major improvements in battery life in the latest release of Apple’s iOS 15.3 software.

This could change in the next iOS release which is currently in beta, iOS 15.4, this update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone.

The new features in iOS 15.4 will include a new feature called Face ID with a Mask, this will let you unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask, this feature will apparently work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

On iPadOS 14 there will be the release of the Universal Control, which will allow you to use your Mac’s keyboard and mouse to control your iPad without having to connect them each time, you can just easily switch between the two devices.

We are expecting Apple to release the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 software updates sometime in February, as soon as we get some details we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals