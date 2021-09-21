iOS 15: 10 tips to help you get started (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 for the iPad are now available to download. The updates come with lots of new features and changes over iOS 14.

If you don’t know where to start because of all the changes, we have a great video from MacRumors that is designed to help you get started with iOS 15.

As we can see from the video there are some great tips in there to help you get started with Apple’s latest software update for the iPhone.

iOS 15 introduces Focus, a new way to help users reduce distraction by filtering notifications based on what a user wants to focus on in that moment. For example, the Work Focus can be set during work hours to only allow notifications from coworkers and apps that are used for work, the Personal Focus can be used when taking a break with friends and family, or the Fitness Focus can help a user stay in the zone while completing a workout. Users can create a custom Focus or select a provided Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which notifications from people and apps are allowed. To further extend the ability to focus, users can create dedicated Home Screen pages with relevant apps and widgets to match a specific Focus.

Both the new iPhone and iPadOS software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

