iOS 15.1 shown off on video again

Apple are going to release iOS 15.1 this week, we are expecting the software to land some time today along with the macOS Monterey software.

Last week Apple released iOS 15.1 Release Candidate 2, this should be the final version of the software that is coming to everyone this week.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS software and now we have another one from Zollotech that gives us more details on what is coming in the update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, we are also expecting iPadOS 15 to be released at the same time.

This update should also bring Apple’s new SharePlay feature to the iPhone, this will let you watch tv shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime and the content will be synchronized in all locations.

This update allows you to easily change some settings on your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, you can now switch ANC and Spatial Audio on more quickly.

Apple has confirmed that macOS Monterey is coming today, we are also hoping to see the new iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15 updates, plus watchOS 8.1 and tvOS 15.1 at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals