iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Release Candidate made available to developers

Apple has released iOS 15.1 Release Candidate and iPadOS 15.1 Release Candidate to developers, this should be the final version of both betas.

So far the Release Candidate of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 has been made available to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon.

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 will bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad, this will include the SharePlay feature that was delayed in the iOS 15 release.

SharePlay is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, the movies and TV shows are synchronized in both locations so everyone is watching the same thing at the same time, it will also work with music from Apple Music.

iOS 15.1 will also bring support for the new ProRes feature on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. There are also updates for Apple’s HomePod and HomePod Mini with HomePod 15.1 with will add in support for Spatial Audio and more.

We are expecting the final version of Apple’s iOS 15.1 software to be release next week, macOS Monterey is coming on Monday the 25th so we could have iOS 15.1 on the same day. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date we will let you know.

Source Apple

