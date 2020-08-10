iOS 14 beta 4 follow up (Video)

Apple released their iOS 14 beta 4 software last week and now we get to find out more details about what is new in the latest iOS beta. We saw a video of the OS last week and now we have another one.

The new video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some more new features and changes that are in the new iOS 14 beta 4 software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software updates.

We are expecting the updates to be released later this year along with the iPhone 12, this is expected to happen some time in September or October. Apple normally releases their new iPhones in September, although this years models may be later due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

