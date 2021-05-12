iOS 14.6 Beta 3 features and changes revealed

Apple recently released iOS 14.6 Beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.6 beta 3 for the iPad and we have already seen a couple of videos of the software in action.

Now we have a new video, this one is from iDeviceHelp and it gives us another look at latest betas for the iPhone and iPad and also what changes are coming.

This is the third beta in the series and Apple is releasing these new betas on a weekly schedule so we could see the final version of the software around the end of May.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will release their IOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

