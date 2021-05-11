Here is another look at the new iOS 14.6 beta 3

Apple released their iOS 14.6 beta 3 software yesterday, we got to have a look at the new beta on video earlier and now we have another video.

This new video from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the iOS 14.6 beta 3 software and some of the new features included in the update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 14.6, the update also includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

As we heard earlier there is now a new feature that lets you use your email address for Apple AirTags as well as your phone number.

Apple are expected to release their new iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software update some time around the end of May, as soon as we get some more information on the exact release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

