iOS 14.5 will bring Dual SIM 5G to the iPhone 12

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5 beta 1 software for the iPhone, the update will bring some privacy changes to Apple’s devices.

The update will also bring some new features and bug fixes and performance improvements, one of the new features is support for 5G in dual SIM mode to the iPhone 12.

Rene Ritchie discovered this new feature in the beta of iOS 14.5, the dual SIM mode for 5G was previously only available in China.

iOS 14.5 developer beta: ⌚️ Unlock iPhone with Face ID + Apple Watch if you’re wearing a mask. Haptic notification + ability to re-lock 🔒 App Tracking controls 🚨 Hey, Siri, call emergency! 🎮 Latest Xbox/PS controller support 📱 5G global dual-SIM support — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 1, 2021

As yet we do not have any details on when the new iOS 14.5 software update will be released, it could land some time next month, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

