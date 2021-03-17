iOS 14.5 Beta 4 vs iOS 14.4.1 (Video)

Apple recently released their fourth beta of iOS 14.5 and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.5 Beta 4 vs iOS 14.4.1.

In the video below from iAppleBytes, the new iOS 14.5 beta 4 software is run side by side with iOS 14.4.1 on a number of devices.

If you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S at 06:03, the iPhone 7 at 13:53, the iPhone 8 at 19:50, the iPhone XR at 26:12 and the iPhone 11 at 31:54.

As wer can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 14.5 over iOS 14.4.1 in either the boot up times or the apps.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.5 some time before the end of March, we may possibly see another beta before the final software is released. As soon as we get some information on the release date we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

