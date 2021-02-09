iOS 14.5 beta 1 battery life test (Video)

We have already seen a number of hands on videos of the new iOS 14.5 beta 1 software and now we get to find out if there are any changes to battery life in this new video.

The video below from iDeviceHelp tests the battery life of the new iOS 14.5 beta software on a number of devices, this includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE, lets see if there are any changes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video some devices have slightly improved battery life over the iOS 14.4 software, where as other devices have seen no improvement.

This may change by the time the final version of Apple’s iOS 14.5 is released, we are expecting this to happen some time next month.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals