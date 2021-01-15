iOS 14.4 Beta 2 vs iOS 14.3 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their second beta of iOS 14.4 and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.4 Beta 2 vs iOS 14.3 .

In the video below the iOS 14.4 Beta 2 vs iOS 14.3 tests is run on a number of devices, the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S at 07:07, iPhone 7 at 13:38, iPhone 8 at 19:50, iPhone XR at 26:16 and iPhone 11 at 32:19.

As we can see from the video there do not appear t0 be any major speed improvements in either the boot times or in the range of apps.

This is only the second beta so this could change by the time the final version of the software is released, we are expecting iOS 14.4 to be released some time in February.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

