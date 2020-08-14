iOS 13.6.1 vs iOS 13.6 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 13.6.1 software update for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.6.1 for the iPad, the updates includes some bug fixes.

Now we have a speed test video from iAppleBytes which will show us if there are any speed improvements in this new version of iOS.

If you want to see a specific device, the iPhone SE starts at 00:14, the iPhone 6S 06:47, iPhone 7 12:53, iPhone 8 18:57 and the iPhone XR 24:31, lets see if there are improvements.

As we can see from the video a number of the handsets booted up slightly quicker with the new iOS 13.6.1 update, although some of the later devices were slightly slower. There were no speed improvements in the range of apps on the various devices. It would appear that this new update does not bring any major speed improvements to Apple’s devices.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

