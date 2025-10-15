Introducing the M5 iPad Pro: Apple’s Most Advanced Tablet Yet

The new M5 iPad Pro is redefining what users can expect from a tablet, thanks to its groundbreaking M5 chip. Designed with a next-generation GPU featuring a Neural Accelerator in each core, the M5 chip delivers unparalleled AI performance. With up to 3.5x faster AI capabilities compared to its predecessor, the M4, and a staggering 5.6x improvement over the M1, the M5 iPad Pro is perfect for professionals and creatives alike. Whether you’re generating AI-powered images in apps like Draw Things or performing advanced video masking in DaVinci Resolve, the M5 chip ensures seamless, energy-efficient performance. The Neural Accelerator in each core of the GPU enables the iPad Pro to handle complex AI tasks with ease, making it an ideal device for machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing applications.

Next-Level Multitasking and Display Technology

The M5 iPad Pro is not just about raw power; it also enhances multitasking and user experience. With a 30% increase in unified memory bandwidth and up to 2x faster storage read and write speeds, users can effortlessly switch between demanding apps and workflows. The increased memory bandwidth allows for smoother multitasking, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously without experiencing lag or slowdowns. The faster storage speeds also contribute to improved performance, allowing for quicker app launches and file transfers. The Ultra Retina XDR display, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. The Mini-LED technology used in the display provides exceptional contrast ratios and deep blacks, while the ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz ensures smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions.

Pricing and Availability

The M5 iPad Pro is available in two sizes: the 11-inch model starting at £999 for the Wi-Fi version and £1,199 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, and the 13-inch model starting at £1,299 for Wi-Fi and £1,499 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. Customers can choose between space black and silver finishes, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. Pre-orders are open now, with availability in stores starting October 22. Educational discounts are also available, bringing the starting price down to £899 for the 11-inch model and £1,199 for the 13-inch model. These competitive prices make the M5 iPad Pro an attractive option for professionals, students, and enthusiasts who require top-of-the-line performance and features in a portable device. The various storage options cater to different user needs, ensuring that there is an iPad Pro configuration suitable for everyone, from casual users to power users with demanding storage requirements.

Advanced Accessories for Enhanced Productivity

Apple has introduced a range of accessories to complement the M5 iPad Pro, including the Apple Pencil Pro (£129) and the Magic Keyboard, available in black and white finishes. The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is priced at £299, while the 13-inch version is available for £349. These accessories are designed to enhance productivity and creativity, making the iPad Pro a versatile tool for professionals and students alike. The Apple Pencil Pro offers improved precision, lower latency, and advanced pressure sensitivity, making it an essential tool for artists, designers, and note-takers. The Magic Keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism for a more comfortable typing experience, as well as a built-in trackpad for enhanced navigation and control. The backlit keys and adjustable viewing angles further contribute to the Magic Keyboard’s functionality and versatility.

Specifications

Chip: M5 with 10-core GPU and Neural Accelerator in each core

M5 with 10-core GPU and Neural Accelerator in each core Display: Ultra Retina XDR, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes

Ultra Retina XDR, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes Memory: 30% increase in unified memory bandwidth, starting at 12GB for 256GB and 512GB models

30% increase in unified memory bandwidth, starting at 12GB for 256GB and 512GB models Storage: Up to 2x faster read and write speeds, available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations

Up to 2x faster read and write speeds, available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations Wireless: N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support; C1X modem for 50% faster cellular data

N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support; C1X modem for 50% faster cellular data Battery: Fast charge support with optional 70W USB-C power adapter

Fast charge support with optional 70W USB-C power adapter Colors: Space black and silver

Space black and silver Accessories: Apple Pencil Pro (£129), Magic Keyboard (11-inch: £299, 13-inch: £349)

Explore More from Apple

For those intrigued by the M5 iPad Pro, Apple offers a range of complementary products and software. From the intuitive iPadOS 26, which introduces a new windowing system and enhanced file management, to the Apple Pencil Pro for precision drawing, there’s something for everyone. iPadOS 26 brings a host of improvements and new features, such as the ability to open multiple instances of the same app, a more powerful Siri with offline capabilities, and deeper integration with macOS and iOS devices. The Apple Pencil Pro, with its improved precision and advanced features, opens up new possibilities for creative professionals and enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or simply someone who loves innovative technology, the M5 iPad Pro is a device worth exploring. Its combination of powerful hardware, advanced software, and versatile accessories make it a catalyst in the world of tablets, setting a new standard for performance, productivity, and creativity.

