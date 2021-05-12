Digi IX15 Internet of Things gateway and router

Digi International a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has this week introduced its new Digi IX15 gateway and router. The Digi IX15 works seamlessly with Digi Remote Manager for efficient configuration, deployment, monitoring, and management of thousands of mission critical devices and assets from a single desktop, tablet or smartphone.

The new Digi IX15 gateway can be purchased for $499, and the accessory kit can be purchased separately priced at $140. Digi IX15 brings greater power to the company’s acclaimed Digi XBee ecosystem, including modules, code libraries, and the award-winning Digi XBee Tools suite. Digi IX15 is equipped with the latest Python programming implementation to bring greater reliability, simplicity, and security to edge computing and simplify all phases of the product development lifecycle.

“We are always expanding and improving our WAN solutions,” said Steve Ericson, Vice President and General Manager at Digi. “Every new innovation demonstrates how we aim to constantly listen to our customers and respond with industry-leading network solutions. We understand companies must focus on developing their own unique, value-add offering instead of needlessly spending time, money, and resources creating their own connectivity solutions. Digi’s breakthrough IX15, with XBee gateway and IX router capabilities, manageable via Digi Remote Manager, delivers the competitive edge they require.”

“Digi also lists some troubleshooting tools such as an SCP/FTP client, a protocol analyzer with PCAP for Wireshark, event logging with syslog and SMTP client, NTP/SNTP, Nagios, Intelliflow, iPerf, Dynamic DNS, ping, traceroute. All those simply seem to be off-the-shelf/third-party software tools.”

Source : CNX Software : Press Release

