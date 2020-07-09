New Modsy interior design app makes redesigning your home or office easy

Modsy is a new interior design application created to help you easily design your perfect home. The interior design app provides inspiration as well as access to expert interior designers, allowing you to redesign rooms directly from your smart phone. Designers can work to your set budget and thousands of created room designs are available to inspire you. “Get interior design ideas and buy a package to work with an expert designer to create the room of your dreams.”

Interior design packages start at $89 and include:

– Designs personalized to your style and budget

– Interactive, shoppable 3D version of your exact room

– Bird’s eye and 360° views of your designs

– Unlimited access to our interior design tools

– Dedicated team to handle all your ordering logistics

– Money-back guarantee to ensure you land on a design you love

How the interior design process works :

1. Show Modsy your room

2. Get expert designs tailored to your style + budget

3. Shop your new look

Features of the Modsy interior design app include :

– Take our quick and easy style quiz and discover your style

– Shop design ideas curated just for you

– Buy a package to see your style come to life in your exact room

– Buy a package to work with a designer to create your dream room

– Quickly and easily scan your room—no measuring required

– See your style come to life in your exact room in 3D

– Shop furniture and decor tailored to your style and budget

Redesign your Living Room, Dining Room, Open Living/Dining Room, Bedroom, Home Office, Entryway, Kid’s Room or Nursery.

Source : iTunes

