Intel Xe HPG graphics architecture teased

Intel today has started its Xe HPG gaming graphics architecture promotion and has started inviting Odyssey Cardholders to register, with the tease of some Intel Xe-HPG related merchandise explaining the company is “heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel”. As well as announcing Intel has already started sampling its DG2 graphics card to partners for them to be able to check out the new Intel Xe HPG gaming graphics architecture.

A few days ago Intel’s 14-Core Alder Lake CPU with Xe-HPG DG2 Gaming GPU appeared in benchmarks. The unspecified Alder Lake chip (labeled simply as “Intel 0000”) is listed as a 14-core processor with 20 threads. The Hot Hardware website explains a little more : “How does Intel arrive at 14 cores and 20 threads? Alder Lake is a heterogeneous architecture that mixes high performance cores based on Golden Cove with power efficient cores based on Gracemont. So with this particular SKU, we are looking at a 6+8 configuration. That is to say, 6 Golden Cove cores with Hyper Thread support (so 12 threads) and 8 Gracemont cores without Hyper Threading (so 8 cores). Hence, 14 physical cores (6+8) between the two, and 20 threads (12+8).”

Do you still have your special event #JoinTheOdyssey cards? Now’s the time to use it! Fill in the details on the form here, and some swag may soon be coming your way… https://t.co/BuKBRk6aqb #XeHPG pic.twitter.com/CSLOQOjW3W — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) June 28, 2021

“We are soon heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel. Some of you received an Odyssey card and were the first to engage with Intel on this journey. Now is the time to redeem this card, which is one in many steps we hope to formally take forward with you. We have a few required fields here to confirm you have received a card from us. As well if you agree to provide additional information, it will help us follow and recognize you for your commitment with Intel.”

For more information on the Intel Xe HPG graphics architecture and to register to be kept up-to-date jump over to the Intel Developer Zone by following the link below, where you can join “Intel on this Odyssey”.

Source : Intel : Twitter : TPU : Hot Hardware

