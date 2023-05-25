Microsoft and Intel announced partnership for advanced AI Windows PCs

Microsoft and Intel have this week announced a new partnership that will see the companies join forces to create new advanced artificial intelligence powered Windows PCs. This week Microsoft is holding its annual Build developer conference and has been unveiling all the new AI features it has been rolling out to its services. Such as a new Dev Home for developers to use when creating artificial intelligence applications for Windows as well as adding ChatGPT to its official Microsoft store.

Microsoft and Intel are now working together to drive the developed artificial on personal computing and have previewed the AI-enabled capabilities of Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake client PC processors at Build 2023 this week.

Intel Meteor Lake

“Utilizing Meteor Lake processors’ unique disaggregated architecture, Intel and Microsoft are enabling new AI-powered features for PC users – including new multimedia features like auto reframe and scene edit detection in Adobe Premiere Pro and more effective machine learning.

Meteor Lake marks a significant milestone in the evolution not just in personal computing, but also in how we interact with technology. It starts with the “chiplet” system-on-chip (SoC) design that allows Intel to deliver advanced intellectual properties (IPs) and leading-edge processes to optimize segment-relevant performance and lower power.

This has enabled Meteor Lake to be the first PC platform from Intel featuring a built-in neural VPU, a dedicated AI engine integrated directly on the SoC to power efficiently run AI models. With the new neural VPU combined with powerful AI accelerators on the CPU and GPU, which Intel has been supporting for several generations, Meteor Lake will play a crucial role in shaping the future of innovation and PC experiences for consumers and businesses across industries.”

AI Windows PCs

“And this is just the start. Intel and its partners in the PC category stand at the beginning of an exciting multiyear journey of AI-accelerated transformation at scale. Over the next year, Intel aims to ship millions of units of Meteor Lake with its dedicated AI engine.

As Intel scales up even more with subsequent generations of products, that massive surge in scale and volume will put AI accelerated experiences in the hands of hundreds of millions of people and enable the intelligent collaboration, processing speed and capabilities needed to drive unprecedented change.”

For more information on the advancements in artificial intelligent PCs and the partnership between Intel and Microsoft jump over to the official Microsoft Build 2023 website for information on the session and the subjects covered.

Source : Intel



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals