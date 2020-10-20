Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ introduced with “First Intel Discrete Graphics”

Asus has this week unveiled a new version of its 2020 VivoBook Flip 14 convertible notebook in the form of the TP470EZ, sporting the “First Intel Discrete Graphics”. The Intel DG1 GPU is aimed at “mobile creators” looking for a little extra horsepower for graphics and video applications says Asus. The new laptop will be available with a choice of Intel Core i5-11135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processors supported by 8 GB / 16 GB LPDDR4X 4266 and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage and the choice for owners to install Intel Optane memory if desired.

“ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is back — with a bold new look to get your pulse racing. This is a convertible laptop that’s full of personality, sporting a sleek Indie Black or Transparent Silver finish and a color-blocked Enter key with yellow edges and text. Ready for performance, VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor with First Intel Discrete Graphics, 16 GB memory and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. A sturdy 360° hinge holds the display firmly at any angle, giving you the flexibility to use VivoBook Flip 14 as a traditional laptop, a tablet, or anything in between.”

“Unleash your creativity, knock out your next work project, or watch videos — everything’s a breeze with VivoBook Flip 14. VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor with First Intel Discrete Graphics and 16 GB memory, and a large-capacity PCIe SSD gives you superfast data access.”

other features of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ laptop inlcude connectivity via HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 and the system comes with a choice of all three Windows operating systems and a 14” LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 display.

