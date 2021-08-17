New Intel Arc consumer high-performance graphics range announced

Intel has this week announced the launch of its new consumer high-performance graphic brand Intel Arc which will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations. The first generation of Intel Arc products will be based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture code-named Alchemist and formerly known as DG2 and Intel also revealed future codenames that will be under the Arc brand will include Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

Alchemist products will arrive in the first quarter of 2022, and Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions explains a little more about the Intel Arc brand.

“Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year”.

To learn more about the new Intel Arc consumer range of products jump over to the official Intel website by following the link below.

“Upcoming graphics products are based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, a convergence of Intel’s Xe-LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures, that will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features. Alchemist, the first generation of Intel Arc products, will feature hardware-based raytracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate. Intel’s long-term vision is to bring frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide, giving them innovation and choice in hardware coupled with open and accessible software tools.”

Source : Intel

