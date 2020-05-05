Intel acquires Moovit for $900 million

Today the Intel Corporation has announced it has acquired Moovit the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions company, for approximately $900 million. Moovit the MaaS and journey planner app uses both crowdsourced and official public transit data to offer route planning suggestions to users together with transit data APIs to transit companies, cities, and transit agencies.

“Intel’s purpose is to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on Earth, and our Mobileye team delivers on that purpose every day,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “Mobileye’s ADAS technology is already improving the safety of millions of cars on the road, and Moovit accelerates their ability to truly revolutionize transportation – reducing congestion and saving lives – as a full-stack mobility provider.”

“Originally called Tranzmate, Moovit was founded as a startup in Israel in 2012 by developers Nir Erez, Roy Bick, and Yaron Evron. Moovit is known for its urban mobility application that offers travelers around the world the best multimodal trip planning by combining public transportation, bicycle and scooter services, ride-hailing, and car-sharing. The addition of Moovit brings Intel’s Mobileye closer to achieving its plan to become a complete mobility provider, including robotaxi services, which is forecast to be an estimated $160 billion opportunity by 2030.”

Source : Intel

