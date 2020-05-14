Intel 10th Gen Core vPro processors introduced

Intel has today introduced its new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors for mobile and desktop devices. Systems powered by the latest Intel vPro processors give workers the “business-class performance and responsiveness they need to be productive” says Intel, together with integrated Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity. Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms explains more:

“Built for business, the Intel vPro platform is a comprehensive PC foundation for performance, hardware-enhanced security, manageability and stability. With our new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, we’ve enhanced that solid PC foundation to help tackle not only today’s challenges, but also those of future work environments across the PC lifecycle.”

Improvements in 10th Gen Core vPro Processors include:

– Up to 40% better overall application performance compared with a 3-year-old laptop.

– Up to 36% better office productivity compared with a 3-year-old laptop.

– Analyze and visualize data up to 44% faster compared with a 5-year-old desktop.

– Nearly 3 times faster Gigabit speeds and improved performance in dense environments with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing.

– Rapid responsiveness, worry-free battery life and instant resume with Project Athena-based laptops.

For Internet of Things (IoT) developers, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Intel Xeon W-1200E series based on the Intel vPro platform provide business-class performance, remote management and more – ideal for applications in retail, banking, hospitality, education, healthcare, manufacturing and more.

About Key Features and Capabilities: Additional new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor developments for enhanced security, lifecycle management and operational stability include:

– A More Secure Foundation: Intel Hardware Shield provides built-in hardware-enhanced security features to help prevent cyber-attacks – now with advanced threat detection and extended below-the-OS protection features to help safeguard system memory critical resources. Intel Transparent Supply Chain helps enable the traceability and authenticity of PC components for greater peace of mind.

– Modern Lifecycle Management: Intel Active Management Technology and Intel Endpoint Management Assistance can help businesses save time and money on deskside support, PC maintenance and employee downtime with remote manageability of devices, whether on-premises or in the cloud

PCs built with the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile and desktop processors are expected to be available from PC manufacturers over the next several months.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals