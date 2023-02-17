Instagram launches Broadcast Channels

Meta has announced that it is launching a new feature on Instagram called Broadcast Channels, which are designed to be a public one-way messaging tool.

The tool is designed for creators to engage with their followers at scale, this new feature is being tested in the US with some of Instagram’s creators.

We’re always exploring new ways to help creators directly reach their audience and form deeper connections with their communities. Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced broadcast channels on Instagram with his own “Meta Channel 📢”. Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool for creators to invite all of their followers into and engage with their most interested fans.

Creators can use broadcast channels as a casual, quick way to keep followers up-to-date. They can use text, photo, video and voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback. Only creators can send messages, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.

In the coming months, Instagram will be adding more features, such as the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collabs, collect questions for an AMA via question prompts, and more – the possibilities for connecting with fans are endless, and we can’t wait to see how creators begin using their channels.

You can find out more information about the new Instagram Broadcast Channels over at their website at the link below.

Source Instagram





