Instagram gets new Live Rooms feature

Instagram has launched a new feature called Live Rooms and up to four people can be live at the same time in this new feature.

Previously you could only go live with up to one other person, now you can go live with up to three other people.

We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends.

Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. We recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favorite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. We’re also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

You can find out more information about the new Instagram Live Rooms feature over at Instagram’s website at the link below.

Source Instagram

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals