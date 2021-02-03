Instagram adds new ‘Recently Deleted’ feature

Instagram is launching a new ‘Recently Deleted’ feature that gives you access to anything that you have recently deleted.

This new feature will give you access to any posts or photos that you have deleted for up to 30 days from the date of deletion.

Today, we’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app. We also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you’ve shared.

You can find out more details about the new Instagram Recently Deleted feature over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Instagram

