Infinix Smart 5 Android Go smartphone gets official

Infinix have launched their latest smartphone, the Infinix Smart 5 which is an Android Go device and it comes with Android 10.

The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a 1.8GHz octa core processor.

You can choose from 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging.

The new Smart 5 comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos, the handset also features a fingerprint sensor on the back.

As yet there are no details on pricing as yet, the handset will be launching in India some time soon.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals