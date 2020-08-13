Infinix Smart 5 Android Go smartphone gets official

Infinix have launched their latest smartphone, the Infinix Smart 5 which is an Android Go device and it comes with Android 10.
The Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.6 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a 1.8GHz octa core processor.
You can choose from 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging.
The new Smart 5 comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos, the handset also features a fingerprint sensor on the back.
As yet there are no details on pricing as yet, the handset will be launching in India some time soon.
Source GSM Arena