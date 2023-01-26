Infinix Note 12i smartphone launched in India

The Infinix Note 12i smartphone was launched last year and now the handset is headed to India, the device will go on sale in India on the 30th of January.

As a reminder, the device comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it comes with a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Infinix Note 12i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 6GB of Ram, and 128GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device is also equipped with a microSD card slot for expansion. It also features a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12i comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for recording videos and taking photos, there is also a secondary 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls.

The new Infinix Note 12i will come in a choice of two colors, Metaverse Blue and Force Black, the handset will go on sale on Flipkart on the 30th of January for INR 9,999, which is about $122 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





