Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G unveiled

Infinix has announced their latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the handset feature a microSD card slot for expansions, and ir comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro features Android 12 and it has a range of cameras with three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone will retail for INR 17,99 which is about $227 at the current exchange rate. Infinix also announced their new Note 12 5G smartphone with slightly different specifications, this handset will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $189.

Source GSM Arena

