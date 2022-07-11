Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G unveiled

By

Infinix Note 12 Pro

Infinix has announced their latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the handset feature a microSD card slot for expansions, and ir comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro features Android 12 and it has a range of cameras with three cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Note 12 Pro 5G smartphone will retail for INR 17,99 which is about $227 at the current exchange rate. Infinix also announced their new Note 12 5G smartphone with slightly different specifications, this handset will retail for INR 14,999 which is about $189.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets