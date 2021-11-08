Geeky Gadgets

Infinix Note 11S smartphone gets official

Infinix has launched their latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 11S, and the handset is equipped with a 6.95 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The Infinix Note 11S smartphone comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage and it has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The device comes with Android 11 and XOS 10 and it features a range of cameras including a single front-facing camera and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the Infinix Note 11S, there is a 16-megapixel camera that has been designed for video chat and for taking Selfies.

The handset will come in a choice of three different colors, C~yan, Gray, and Green, as yet there are no details on when the device will go on sale and how much it will retail for.

