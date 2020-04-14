ADATA Industrial Grade DDR4-3200 32GB memory announced

ADATA Technology has this week announced the imminent availability of their new industrial grade DDR4-3200 32GB memory modules offering transfer speeds of up to 3200 MT/s and a 32GB capacity. ADATA DDR4-3200 32 GB memory modules feature anti-sulfuration technology to counter the harmful effects of silver sulfide buildup. The modules come in U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, R-DIMM, ECC-DIMM, and ECC SO-DIMM variants and are compatible with the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen and 10th Gen Intel Core processors

The DDR4-3200 32GB memory modules can also operate optimally in a wide range of temperatures, from -40°C to 85°C. The modules undergo sulfuration and reliability testing, which subjects their components to a high-sulfur, high-temperature, and high-humidity environment to confirm their compliance with the ASTM B809-95 specification.

“The modules are ideal for segments and applications experiencing continuous growth of temporarily stored data as a result of 5G network and AIoT deployment, and thus require higher capacity and performance. These segments and applications include telecommunications, surveillance systems, autonomous vehicles, medical equipment, and industrial robots among others” explains the ADATA press release.

“Made with the latest advancements in soldering and manufacturing. Utilizing a 288-pin design, operating voltage has been reduced from 1.5 V on DDR3 to 1.2 V, which not only helps save power by 20%, but also boosts transfer bandwidth speed. All ADATA DDR4-3200 32 GB memory modules are produced and tested via a rigorous quality control process to ensure optimal performance and stable operation. They also meet strict JEDEC and RoHS standards to guarantee compatibility, stability, and environmentally friendliness.”

Source : ADATA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals