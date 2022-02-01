EZVIZ indoor smart AI 2K security camera detects motion and more

If you are searching for a smart indoor camera with artificial intelligence to help you keep an eye on your family or pets when you are not at home. The new EZVIZ C6 security camera might be with more investigation and is now available to purchase priced at $130 from online retailers such as Amazon. The camera features smart tracking and is capable of detecting and recording people in pet activities throughout your home providing you with notifications.

Smart indoor security camera monitors pets, family and more

“Since privacy and personal protection are high priorities, EZVIZ designed an adjustable lens cover on the C6 housing. Like blinkers on a horse, this cover will partially block the view so users can place the camera anywhere it is needed while blocking out sensitive and/or private areas. This multiplies installation flexibility, while still delivering full monitoring and detection performance.

Cute and compact, the C6 is the must-have technology for any modern home where maintaining contact and security 24/7 is of utmost importance. What’s better, the embedded AI empowers the camera to lock on and track a moving object upon detection, providing the opportunity to cherish a moment that otherwise would be missed. “

“We want to make sure a smart camera makes a valuable addition to a family by understanding its emotional demands,” said Lorne Shen, the C6’s lead product manager at EZVIZ. “The C6 is kid and pet-friendly to provide reliable protection but more importantly, it allows family members to stay connected, even if they’re not by each other’s side.”

Source : EZVIZ

