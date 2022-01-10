OLA 2 security camera with face recognition, AI and more hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a new security camera you might be interested in the OLA 2 launched via Kickstarter this month offering, facial recognition, body movement analysis, fall, cry and panic detection as well as voice-activated search and more. The project has already met its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £147 (depending on current exchange rates).

OLA 2 security camera

If the OLA 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the OLA 2 security camera project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the security camera, jump over to the official OLA 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

The OLA 2 security camera has been specifically designed to help make your home more secure and is capable of providing updates directly to your smartphone or tablet so footing both Android and Apple operating systems. The camera has a range of 25 minutes for infrared and is IP 66 certified allowing it to be positioned outdoors if desired. Equipped with Bluetooth and wireless connectivity the camera feed can be accessed from your laptop, desktop computer, phone or tablet.

Source : Kickstarter

