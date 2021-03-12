Unique indoor garden Terraplanter needs no soil

Terraplanter is a new innovative way to grow plants without the need for soil or dirt. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the reusable plant growing system made from 100% natural materials. The technology of the terraplanter is based on the connection between the structure, the material and the plant itself says its designers.

The unique terraplanter plant pot originally launched by Kickstarter has raised over $10 million in funding since its launch thanks to over 100,000 backers and is now available via Indiegogo InDemand. The unique design allows you to simply fill with teh pot with water and your choosen plant will then only take what it needs to visibly grow and flourish on the exterior surface of the planter. Early bird pledges are still available from just $62 or roughly £46 offering a 22% saving and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2021.

“THE VISION. The core idea was to create a new home for plants. It needed to be simple, clean, low-maintenance and hydroponic – without the use of any soil or dirt. Combining the idea of hydroponics and the concept of porous material was the key. We created our proprietary ceramic material that has just the right amount of porosity and hygroscopic tendencies to allow water to diffuse through the material and allow the plant to grow on the surface of the material.“

“DESIGNING FOR PLANTS. We wanted to design a piece that was aesthetically beautiful but it also needed to serve a function; it needed to be a good home for plants. For this we needed to produce a complex shape for the surface of the terraplanter to meet the needs of the plants. It needed to:

– Hold seeds on the surface while they sprout.

– Hold water for plant roots to drink.

– Provide a shape and texture that would allow plant roots to grip the surface.

“We used parametric design to create the shape we envisioned, and created several prototypes to test with seeds and plants. After testing we looked for ways to improve the product and refined the algorithm and design to get to the optimal solution for plants to thrive.”

