Indiegogo and Campfire crowdfunding platforms enter new collaboration

This month Indiegogo and Japanese crowdfunding platform Campfire have announced the start of a new collaboration to unlock new markets for global entrepreneurs. Campfire previously only connected with backers in Japan but this month the new collaboration allows Japanese entrepreneurs to reach global audiences.

“In 2020, Indiegogo launched its Japan Global Fast Track Program to help Japanese entrepreneurs reach global audiences, and since then, Japanese projects on Indiegogo have increased funds raised 4x year-over-year. The collaboration with CAMPFIRE’s Japan-based entrepreneurs will allow access to Indiegogo’s extensive network of resources in the Global Fast Track Program which was initiated to help the world’s top innovators build international brands faster. As part of this initiative to support creators and entrepreneurs from Asia, Indiegogo collaborated with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to support launching successful crowdfunding campaigns in 2021. Since then, several Japanese entrepreneurs launched successful global marketing projects with the funds raised totaling $800,000.”

“We take pride in being a global platform and connecting millions of unique backers and entrepreneurs,” said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. “Now, with localized support and outreach, entrepreneurs in Japan can tap into our wide-ranging network of resources and take their business to the next level.”

“We are excited to partner with Indiegogo, one of the largest crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., said Yoko Shinohara, Executive Officer of Strategy of CAMPFIRE. “Through this partnership, we hope to create an environment in which great businesses in both the U.S. and Japan can easily take on the challenge of expanding overseas.”

