Indestructible Notebook & Pen Built for Extreme Adventures!

Ever found yourself in a situation where your notebook just couldn’t keep up with your adventurous lifestyle? Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a scientist in the field, or simply someone who values durability, the ASCENT II notebook and pen set might be the solution you’ve been searching for. Designed with robust materials and inspired by the harsh conditions of space, this set promises to be your reliable companion in any extreme scenario.

ASCENT II

Value early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $57 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Indestructible Notebook & Pen Set

When you choose ASCENT II, you’re opting for aerospace-grade materials that ensure your notebook and pen can handle anything life throws at them. The covers are made from either Titanium Alloy or Carbon Fiber, both known for their incredible strength and resilience. Imagine jotting down notes in the middle of a rainstorm or while trekking through a muddy trail; the pages, crafted from waterproof stone paper made from pressed limestone, remain impervious to sweat, rain, mud, snow, oil, and grease. This means you can focus on your adventures or work without worrying about the integrity of your notes.

The pen that comes with ASCENT II is no ordinary writing instrument. Made from Magnetic Aluminium & Titanium, it features a Fisher Space NASA-Approved Zero Gravity Refill. This means you can write in zero gravity, underwater, and in extreme temperatures. Picture yourself documenting your underwater explorations or taking notes in a freezing mountain environment; the long-lasting thixotropic ink technology ensures that your pen will keep writing smoothly, no matter the conditions. This pen is not just a tool; it’s a testament to human ingenuity and the spirit of exploration.

If the ASCENT II campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the ASCENT II indestructible notebook and pen project study the promotional video below.

ASCENT II is designed with you in mind. The magnetic design allows for seamless integration between the notebook and pen, ensuring you never lose your pen again. The customizable label slot helps you organize your notes efficiently, whether you’re categorizing research data or keeping track of personal thoughts. Plus, the compact design comes in two sizes: Pocket Notebook (10 x 7.6 cm) and Plus Notebook (16 x 10 cm), making it easy to carry wherever you go. Whether you’re on a business trip or a hiking expedition, ASCENT II fits effortlessly into your lifestyle.

TiGuard

The ASCENT II collection includes the TiGuard version, featuring a titanium cover and pen body for ultimate durability and classic style. The FiberLite cover is 23.9% lighter than previous models, offering a high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. This sustainable design allows for easy page removal and replacement, ensuring your notebook evolves with you. Imagine the convenience of being able to replace pages without compromising the notebook’s integrity, making it a long-term investment in your productivity and creativity.

FiberLite

Choose between the TiGuard for a timeless titanium look or the FiberLite for a modern carbon fiber finish. The FiberLite is available in four stunning designs: Galaxy, Flare, Starlight, and Meteor, each offering a unique aesthetic appeal. Whether you prefer the sleek, metallic finish of titanium or the futuristic look of carbon fiber, ASCENT II offers options that cater to your personal style. These designs are not just visually appealing; they also reflect the advanced technology and materials that make ASCENT II a standout product.

ASCENT II is the culmination of years of innovation and user feedback. From the plastic cover Nanobook to the Titanium Cover Notebook 2.0, Titanium Meteor Crater Edition, and ASCENT 1.0, each iteration has brought improvements in resilience and style. ASCENT II integrates these advancements, offering you a notebook and pen set that is both functional and fashionable. This evolution showcases the commitment to excellence and the continuous pursuit of perfection, ensuring that you receive a product that meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

Specifications

– Materials and Durability:

– Aerospace-grade Titanium Alloy or Carbon Fiber covers

– Waterproof stone paper made from pressed limestone

– All-weather durability against sweat, rain, mud, snow, oil, and grease

– Pen Features:

– Magnetic Aluminium & Titanium pen

– Fisher Space NASA-Approved Zero Gravity Refill

– Writes in zero gravity, underwater, and extreme temperatures

– Long-lasting thixotropic ink technology

– Design and Usability:

– Magnetic design for seamless notebook and pen integration

– Customizable label slot for efficient note organization

– Compact design available in two sizes: Pocket Notebook (10 x 7.6 cm) and Plus Notebook (16 x 10 cm)

– Innovations:

– TiGuard version with titanium cover and pen body

– FiberLite cover, 23.9% lighter than previous models

– Sustainable design with easy page removal and replacement

– Aesthetic and Functional Options:

– TiGuard: Titanium construction for durability and classic style

– FiberLite: Carbon fiber with high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, available in four designs (Galaxy, Flare, Starlight, Meteor)

– Evolution:

– Progression from plastic cover Nanobook to Titanium Cover Notebook 2.0, Titanium Meteor Crater Edition, and ASCENT 1.0

– ASCENT II integrates user feedback and technological advancements for improved resilience and style

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the indestructible notebook and pen, jump over to the official ASCENT II crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



