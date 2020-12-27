inCharge6 keychain charging cable for iOS and Android

The development team responsible for creating inCharge the keychain charging cable, have returned to Indiegogo with their sixth generation charging cable providing everything you need to charge all your devices on the go, and is available in silver, gold and grey finishes. inCharge 6 features both charge and sync, allowing to quickly transfer your data from portable devices to computers.

The campaign has already raised over $2 million thanks to over 60,000 backers and is now available via Indiegogo InDemand, with early bird pledges available from just $13, offering a 33% saving off the recommended retail price. Options are also available for bulk purchasing providing a chance to buy all your Christmas presents at an even bigger discount, whether you need two, four or more.

To learn more about the latest generation inCharge6 charging cables which are small enough to carry on your key fob jump over to the official Indiegogo campaign page by following the link below. The ultra tough design offers an affordable versatile charging cable which offers USB-C, USB and dual microUSB and Lightning connectors.

Source : Indiegogo

