Improve your focus and performance with Sens.ai

If you would like to improve your focus and performance, reducing stress and keeping your thoughts calm and on point, you may be interested in Sens.ai, a new headset designed to help you “supercharge your brain“. Sens.ai is being marketed as the only “personalized, truly adaptive brain training system” offering you a chance to use cutting-edge hardware in the form of a comfortable headset controlled using the companion application which will also guide you through your journey and training. Sens.ai has already raised over $1 million thanks to over 1,500 backers and is now available via the Indiegogo website.

Sens.ai helps improve your focus and performance

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1,099 or £804 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the Sens.ai campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Sens.ai focus and performance headset project play the promotional video below.

“If you’ve ever felt like your brain was capable of more — more focus, more productivity, more creativity and calm — get ready. Because in just 20 minutes a day and 3 times a week, Sens.ai’s patent-pending neurotechnology delivers the most comprehensive brain training solution ever offered at home. Now you can optimize your brainwaves anywhere, any time: Uber rides, planes or your backyard. In just 8 weeks, take your brain performance to another level. These results are from studies on healthy brains using similar protocols as Sens.ai’s Build Resilience course. You can expect comparable results following the app’s recommended pace over the 8-week course. This is just one of Sens.ai’s sixteen 8-12 week courses. “

“Sens.ai helps you explore your inner world more deeply and blissfully by facilitating advanced states of meditation, contemplation, and peak performance in all areas. As a result, you cut through the distractions of daily life and make powerful changes that might normally take much longer — or require more investment. We believe this technology revolution is essential to the survival of our species and planet. And we hope you’ll join us. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the focus and performance headset, jump over to the official Sens.ai crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

