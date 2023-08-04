Boost the FPS on your handheld games console using these tips

If you enjoy gaming on a AMD Ryzen powered mini PC or handheld games console you might be interested in a new video created by YouTube ETA Prime. Who demonstrates how to significantly increase the performance of Ryzen-based Mini PC, handheld, or laptop systems, specifically for running high-end games like Cyberpunk 2077 at over 60 frames per second (FPS).

While the focus is on Ryzen Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) with integrated graphics, the method is also applicable to Intel Mini PCs with integrated graphics or a dedicated Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).

The performance gains are primarily achieved by adjusting the Thermal Design Power (TDP), a term that refers to the maximum amount of heat generated by a component. By using third-party applications, the TDP can be adjusted, allowing the chip to reach higher clocks on the CPU and integrated GPU, thereby offering better performance.

Increase FPS on handhelds and min PC systems

It is worth mentioning the importance of considering the cooling system and power supply of the device when adjusting the TDP. Overheating can lead to system instability or even hardware damage, so it’s crucial to ensure that the device’s cooling system can handle the increased heat output.

ETA Prime demonstrates the performance gains achieved by adjusting the TDP from 35 watts to 65 watts, using Geekbench 6, 3D Mark Time Spy, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Cyberpunk 2077 as benchmarks. The results show a significant improvement in game performance, with smoother gameplay and higher FPS.

Universal x86 Tuning Utility

To assist in this process, the Universal x86 Tuning Utility is recommended for adjusting the TDP. This application allows users to evaluate their cooling system and power supply before upping the performance. It also offers adaptive and auto preset options, enabling users to set up specific game profiles and adjust settings based on whether the device is on battery or plugged in.

For testing and monitoring the changes made to the TDP, Prime recommends using Hardware Info, CPU-Z, and GPU-Z. These tools provide real-time information about the system’s performance, helping users to fine-tune their settings for optimal results.

The Universal x86 Tuning Utility offers potential performance gains by carefully adjusting the TDP and monitoring the system’s performance, users can get the most out of their Ryzen handhelds and mini PC systems. Jump over to the official GitHub repository page for more details on the latest Universal x86 Tuning Utility.

Source & Image : ETA prime



