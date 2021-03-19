imoo Ear-care Headset: The World’s First Open Ear Wireless Headphones For Children

Sponsored:

Following the recent global launch of imoo Watch Phone Z6 from the leading smartwatch brand that focuses on developing communication for children using wearable technology with 26% of the global market according to Counterpoint, imoo is happy to announce the availability of its imoo Ear-care Headset. It is the first of its kind children’s open ear headset with many innovative features that includes a 85 dB limit for the headset volume to ensure that the potential for hearing damage is drastically reduced to safe levels for children as well as sound transmission outside of the ears to ensure that children maintain environmental sound awareness even when using the headset. Let’s take some time to see what are the core reasons that this device is worth shouting out about and why you should consider picking one up for your child.

The imoo Ear-care Headset is built to ensure volumes are always at a suitable level for children by ensuring that the volume maxes out at 85dB, this is particularly important to note as it meets World Health Organization recommendations of healthy volume levels for children. This helps to protect children from early hearing damage and promotes good hearing health for the children who use the device. This is by far better than adult headphones that were not built for this specific purpose. A very important consideration when thinking about buying any pair of headphones for your child.

A key selling point of the imoo Ear-care Headset is seemingly focus on child safety. At least this is the impression that we get when we evaluate how it was made and the direct message from imoo about why they chose to build it the way they did. They clearly specify that it was “Made To Keep Children Safe” the theory is that by building external speakers that transmit sound to children’s ears, it will allow children to hear their surroundings when they are using the headset. This is because it is designed to make sure children are aware of what is around them. After testing it out with some “small volunteers”, it seems overwhelmingly that it gives the best quality sound of any audio device made exclusively for children. They tell us that they hear crystal clear sound, this sound of course is sent directly to their ear canals because of imoo’s exclusive sound-beaming speakers.

The imoo Ear-care Headset has a comfortable design especially built for children. It has a first of its kind outer ear design, made to directionally transmit sound to children’s ears. This leads to a truly unique experience for children to enjoy. The design is made to fit a number of different sizes of children’s heads while always staying stable on their heads. It also ensures that it uses skin friendly materials to avoid any allergies your child may suffer from.

Now that you have been introduced to the main selling points of the imoo Ear-car Headset, let’s take a deeper look into some of the more technical details in our bullet points below:

16.2mm Large-size Soundbeaming Speaker

Infrared wearing sensor for automatic start and pause

IP54 Dust-proof and water-resistant

Extremely Lightweight and Anti-allergy Materials

Strong and sturdy design built to stay on children’s heads

Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10m of range.

8 Hour Battery Life

1 Hour Quick Charge

So you may be interested and are wondering where you can find it and how much it costs. Luckily for you it is very easy to find on imoo’s website. On the website you will find it’s availability, but we can give you the general availability and price. Currently you can buy the device if you are from:

USA

Canada

EU Countries

UK

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Currently available at the following prices:

EUR: €49

GBP: £49

USD: $59

AUD: A$79

Also, imoo opens up a back-to-school discount coupon worth €10/£10/A$10/$10 off the imoo Watch Phone Z6 on it’s website that will be available until March 22nd. So don’t miss your chance to get the best Back-To-School gift for your child with this deal.

Here is a quick look at the imoo Watch Phone Z6:

The First Flip Dual Camera in the World

Multiple Ways to Communicate

Accurate Locating

Swimming Water Resistant

Class Mode

Security Guard

