IMO Q4 Pro smartphone launched in the UK

IMO Mobile has announced that it is launching a new smartphone in the UK, the IMO Pro 4 and the device will hit retailers in May.

The handset come with a 5.45 inch display with a HD resolution and it also comes with a quad core processor and 1GB of RAM.

“Our aim is to continue to provide our customers and consumers with new affordable products that are designed with great quality and strong feature set. Our newly announced devices will set a benchmark in the market for value for money and provide a great customer experience. Looking forward, we will be launching our 5G devices this year to cater for the growing demand for mobile super-fast connectivity, targeting the value-led customer”, said Chris Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer from IMO.

Here are a list of the specifications:

Network: 4G

OS: Android 9

Display: 5.45” HD

Camera: 5MP front camera and dual rear camera of 8MP+0.3MP

Security: IMO Face Unlock

Chipset & CPU: SC9832E, Quad-core 1.4GHz

Memory: 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM / MicroSD slot (up to 64GB)

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n

Battery: 2500 mAh

Dimensions: 141.2*68.1*9.7mm

Other features: Wi-Fi, MP3, Bluetooth, FM Radio

The device is designed to be a budget smartphone and it will launch in the UK in May, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source IMO Mobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals