New IKEA Starkvind coffee table smart air purifier

IKEA has today launched two new smart air purifiers in the form of a floor standing option and also a purifier in the form of a coffee table. The IKEA Starkvind smart air purifiers are priced at $129 and $189 respectively and will be available at IKEA stores during October 2021.

Specifically built for indoor spaces the IKEA air purifier range is capable of effectively purifying up to spaces to 215 square feet and the Starkvind can be used on its own or controlled using the companion smartphone application. It provides five different fan speed modes, together with an auto-mode automatically adjusting its settings depending on the amount of PM2.5 particles it detects in the air.

“For IKEA, the smart home is not about gadgets. It’s about making life and home better through combining our solid home-furnishing knowledge with digital solutions and technology,” said Henrik Telander, Product Owner at IKEA of Sweden. “That’s why we explore the possibility of integrating the function of purifying air and technology to provide a good experience for customers at home”

“The STARKVIND IKEA air purifier has a 3-filter system consisting of a pre-filter, a filter for removing particles and a gas filter. The pre-filter catches larger particles such as hair and dust. The particle removal filter is optimized to absorb around 99.5 percent of the fine dust in the air (particle size PM2.5), but it also catches particles such as dust and pollen. The gas filter removes various gaseous pollutants such as formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the air. It also reduces unpleasant odors that arise, for example, when smoking or cooking.”

for more details on the new IKEA Starkvind smart air purifier range that starts from $129 jump over to the official IKEA website by following the link below.

Source : IKEA : Smart Home

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals