iPhone 17 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro: Camera KING?

When selecting a smartphone, camera performance often plays a pivotal role in the decision-making process. To provide an unbiased evaluation, a blind camera test was conducted comparing the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Pixel 10 XL. Thirty photos and videos were captured and assessed by two participants who were unaware of which device produced each image. The results highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each device across various photography and videography scenarios, offering valuable insights to help you choose the smartphone that best suits your needs. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details.

Main Camera Performance

The main camera serves as the backbone of any smartphone’s photography capabilities, and the results from this test revealed distinct differences:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Consistently delivers warm and balanced tones, making it a dependable option for everyday photography. Its ability to handle diverse lighting conditions ensures reliable results across various scenarios.

Pixel 10 XL: Excelled in detail retention and color accuracy, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize precision and clarity in their photos. The Pixel's computational photography algorithms stood out in this category.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Showed inconsistency, with some images displaying inaccurate colors and contrast issues. While capable of producing good results, it struggled to maintain the same level of reliability as its competitors.

Selfies and Portrait Photography

For selfies and portraits, achieving natural skin tones and sharpness is essential. Here’s how the devices performed:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Delivered lifelike tones and excellent sharpness, making it a standout choice for portrait photography. Its ability to handle background blur (bokeh) added to its appeal for capturing professional-looking shots.

Pixel 10 XL: Maintained a strong performance with accurate color balance and fine details, performing well in most lighting conditions. It proved to be a reliable option for users who value consistency in their portrait shots.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Struggled with sharpness and color accuracy, particularly in challenging lighting. While capable of producing decent results, it often fell short compared to the other two devices in this category.

Telephoto and Zoom Capabilities

Zoom photography is a critical feature for many users, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra emerged as the leader in this category:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Delivered exceptional clarity and detail with its advanced optical zoom capabilities, making it the best choice for capturing distant subjects. Its ability to maintain image quality at higher zoom levels was unmatched.

iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pixel 10 XL: Both lagged behind the Galaxy in telephoto performance, offering less detail and sharpness in zoomed-in shots. While adequate for casual use, they were not as competitive in this area.

Ultra-Wide Camera Performance

Ultra-wide photography is a popular feature for capturing expansive landscapes or group shots. The test revealed notable differences in performance:

Pixel 10 XL: Consistently delivered better white balance and detail retention , making it the most reliable performer in this category. Its ultra-wide shots maintained clarity and avoided distortion, even in challenging conditions.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Produced decent results but occasionally struggled with consistency in difficult lighting scenarios. While capable of capturing good ultra-wide shots, it lacked the same level of reliability as the Pixel.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Often fell short, with issues such as blown-out highlights and noticeable detail loss. Its ultra-wide camera performance was less competitive compared to its rivals.

Night Mode Photography

Low-light performance is a crucial factor for many users, and the results in this category were particularly revealing:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Excelled in night photography, capturing balanced colors and retaining detail in both photos and videos. Its ability to handle low-light scenarios with minimal noise made it a top performer.

Pixel 10 XL: Performed well, particularly in maintaining sharpness and color accuracy in dimly lit environments. While not as consistent as the iPhone, it still delivered impressive results in most cases.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Struggled in this category, often producing flat or overly saturated images that lacked depth and clarity. Its night mode performance was less reliable compared to the other devices.

Video Recording Performance

For video enthusiasts, the devices demonstrated varying levels of reliability and quality:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Delivered consistent results in both daytime and nighttime scenarios, with excellent dynamic range and color accuracy. Its smooth stabilization and reliable performance made it a strong choice for video recording.

Pixel 10 XL: Offered good color accuracy but occasionally struggled with dynamic range, particularly in high-contrast scenes. While capable of producing solid videos, it lacked the refinement of the iPhone in challenging conditions.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Faced challenges with saturation and blown-out highlights, making it less dependable for video recording. Its performance was inconsistent, particularly in dynamic lighting environments.

Overall Results and Final Scores

The blind test highlighted the unique strengths and trade-offs of each device. While the Pixel 10 XL and iPhone 17 Pro Max emerged as versatile performers, the Galaxy S25 Ultra excelled in specific areas like telephoto photography but struggled with consistency in other categories.

Pixel 10 XL: Strong across most categories, particularly in detail retention and color accuracy . It is a solid choice for users who value precision and reliability.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Balanced performance, excelling in portraits, night photography, and video recording. Its versatility makes it a dependable option for a wide range of use cases.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Best for telephoto and zoom capabilities but inconsistent in other areas such as ultra-wide and night photography.

Final Scores

Participant 1: Pixel 10 XL (12 points), iPhone 17 Pro Max (11 points), Galaxy S25 Ultra (7 points).

Participant 2: iPhone 17 Pro Max (12 points), Pixel 10 XL (9 points), Galaxy S25 Ultra (9 points).

Choosing the Right Smartphone for You

The results emphasize the importance of aligning your choice with your specific needs.

If telephoto and zoom capabilities are your priority, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the clear winner.

For balanced performance across most categories, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pixel 10 XL are excellent options. The iPhone excels in portraits, night photography, and video recording, while the Pixel stands out in detail retention and color accuracy.

Ultimately, your decision should reflect how you plan to use your smartphone’s camera, making sure it meets your expectations in the areas that matter most to you.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



