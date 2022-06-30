iFixit now offers parts for Google Pixel smartphones

Google has announced that iFixit is now offering spare parts for its range of Pixel smartphones and there are parts available for a wide range of devices. The new partnership between iFixit and Google was announced back in April.

iFixit is also offering the tools to repair your Google Pixel smartphone as well as the various parts, the parts will be available for devices from the Google Pixel 2 to the Pixel 6.

Want to make your Pixel last even longer? Starting today, @iFixit has the genuine Pixel spare parts you need to give your Pixel 2 through 6 a hardware makeover. 🤩 To learn more, visit https://t.co/D6xprSZ2La https://t.co/a5WmCdqnXn — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) June 29, 2022

We help thousands of people repair their Google devices every month with our free step-by-step repair guides. And every time you fix something, you help the planet by keeping e-waste from entering the landfill. Our tools are designed using data from thousands of repair guides so you’re guaranteed the right tool for the job, every time.

Your phone is the most important tool that you own, and if it breaks, you need to get it working again pronto. With genuine Google Pixel parts and repair tools from iFixit, you’re in the driver’s seat.

You can find out more details about how to repair your Google Pixel smartphone over at iFixit at the link below. iFixit also has a range of guides that you can use to repair your Pixel device, these are available at the link below.

Source iFixit, Google

