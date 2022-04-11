iFixit will soon stock Genuine Google Pixel parts for DIY repairs

Just a day after the European Union voted in favour of Right to Repair, Google has announced that it will be making available Genuine Google Pixel parts from online stores such as iFixit, for owners to carry out DIY repairs. Before the end of the year Google will make available genuine Pixel spare parts from the Pixel 2 right up to the Pixel 6 Pro. As well as all future Pixel models, in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and EU countries where Pixel is available.

Genuine Google Pixel parts will include batteries, replacement displays, cameras and more will be available either individually or in iFixit Fix Kits, which include both the parts and tools you need to carry out the repair. “We want you to have a great experience with your Pixel phone, and that includes easy access to high-quality and safe device repair if your phone is ever damaged. That’s why we’re working with iFixit to make it easier for independent repair professionals and skilled consumers with the relevant technical experience to access the genuine Google parts they need to repair Pixel phones.”

“Your phone is the most important tool that you own, and if it breaks, you need to get it working again pronto. With genuine Google Pixel parts and repair tools from iFixit, you’re in the driver’s seat. We will start selling parts this summer. Coming soon: Get premium iFixit tools backed by our Lifetime Guarantee and Genuine Google Pixel parts. Keep the Pixel you love in service and out of a landfill. The most environmentally friendly thing to do with a smartphone is to keep it in use for as long as possible! Repair is a key strategy in our fight against e-waste.”

“We help thousands of people repair their Google devices every month with our free step-by-step repair guides. And every time you fix something, you help the planet by keeping e-waste from entering the landfill. Our tools are designed using data from thousands of repair guides so you’re guaranteed the right tool for the job, every time. Google wants your Pixel to last, and last, and last. We’ve been working with them to improve repairability for over five years, and we’re proud to be collaborating to make repairs as accessible as possible.”

Source : iFixit : Google

