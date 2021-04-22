Jadelabo J1 IDEX 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $779

A new 3D printer has launched via Kickstarter this week and already blasted past $180,000 in funding thanks to over 230 backers with still 41 days remaining. The Jadelabo J1 IDEX 3D printer is equipped with a wealth of smart features, yet is affordably priced and designed for everyday makers.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $779 or £560 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Jadelabo J1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Jadelabo J1 IDEX 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“Say hello to Jadelabo J1, an Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) 3D printer that has everything you would want. Unleash the potential of 3D printing with a well built IDEX system that fits on your desk. From beginners to the most demanding makers, you will enjoy multiple printing modes and an improved IDEX printing experience.”

“Support removal has never been easier. The dissolvable support structures make post-processing much easier, leading to a better surface quality for your parts, and let you print complex geometries that would otherwise be impossible. In addition, when printing premium materials, you can save money by printing the supports with a less expensive material.”

“Unlike the conventional dual extruder 3D printer that places two nozzles in a single print head, Jadelabo J1 features an Independent Dual Extrusion System (IDEX) that can allow the two nozzles to have a large temperature difference, which greatly enhances performance when combining different materials in one single print. It also reduces contamination of materials or colors, giving you a neat and clean multi-material print.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the IDEX 3D printer, jump over to the official Jadelabo J1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals