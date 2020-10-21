Adobe Content Authenticity prototype to identify altered images demonstrated

Identifying “photoshopped” faked images is not always easy, but Adobe have been developing a new Content Authenticity Initiative tool capable of identifying deep fakes. It is hoped that the attribution tool will offer consumers a better understand the authenticity of images while providing proper credit to creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about how the system can identify and flag fake images and credit creators correctly.

“We are excited to unveil our prototype of the CAI-enabled attribution feature in Photoshop. In addition to helping us understand what to trust online, attribution matters for another critical reason: providing credit to creators for their work. Content attribution is critical for transparency, understanding, and trust online as inauthentic content proliferates and powerful editing tools become easier to access. The CAI aims to provide objective facts about how content came to be without judgement. We are focused on images for initial implementations, but we intend to specify a uniform method for creating, attaching and displaying attribution data for any media type.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Content Authenticity Initiative is building a system to provide provenance and history for digital media, giving creators a tool to claim authorship and empowering consumers to assess whether what they are seeing is trustworthy. As social media platforms increase the reach and influence of content through complex algorithms, images and videos spread quickly without context of who made it and how it was made. Whether by mistake or to intentionally mislead, inauthentic content is on the rise and it’s changing how we trust in media.”

Currently the tool only works for images, but Adobe is sure to be developing more features for release in the future.

Source : Adobe : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals